Story of Mukesh Kumar who was sold to Delhi Capitals at Rs 5.5 Crore | Zee News English

| Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Pacer Mukesh Kumar was a surprise pick at the IPL Auction 2023 when Delhi Capitals splashed Rs 5.5 crore on the 29-year-old bowler in Kochi. Mukesh has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team after an impressive show on the A tours. Know about his story.