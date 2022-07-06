NewsVideos

Strange laws around the world that will leave you puzzled

It is crucial to understand how things operate in your destination if you intend to relocate or travel overseas. A new place's culture can be entertaining and fascinating, but occasionally, some things can become quite bizarre. Here are some odd laws from various countries.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
It is crucial to understand how things operate in your destination if you intend to relocate or travel overseas. A new place's culture can be entertaining and fascinating, but occasionally, some things can become quite bizarre. Here are some odd laws from various countries.

All Videos

Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment
R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment
NIA investigation intensifies in Amravati murder case
3:21
NIA investigation intensifies in Amravati murder case
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
3:14
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
Taal Thok Ke : Will the situation in the country get tensed due to threats from religious leaders?
1H3:18
Taal Thok Ke : Will the situation in the country get tensed due to threats from religious leaders?

Trending Videos

Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment
3:21
NIA investigation intensifies in Amravati murder case
3:14
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
1H3:18
Taal Thok Ke : Will the situation in the country get tensed due to threats from religious leaders?
World,