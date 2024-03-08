NewsVideos
Strict Action Against Haryana Exam Cheating Video

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Action on Haryana Exam Cheating Video: Big news is coming related to Nuh Nakal case. Action has been taken on the viral video of copying. Forms for two examination centers were cancelled. Besides, 33 cases of copying have also been registered. The news of Zee News has had a big impact.

