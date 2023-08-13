trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648638
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Strict vigil on the border! Heron Mork-2 drone inducted into the Air Force

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Heron Mork-2 Drone Breaking: The Heron Mork-2 drone has joined the Indian Air Force fleet. Heron Mork-2 drone will be deployed on LAC and LoC. The Heron Mork-2 drone is equipped with weapons, this drone can simultaneously monitor the borders with Pakistan-China.

All Videos

Kharge said at the Trust Conference in Chhattisgarh – Can't forget Chhatishgarh in my life
play icon2:1
Kharge said at the Trust Conference in Chhattisgarh – Can't forget Chhatishgarh in my life
Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire
play icon2:11
Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire
Announcement of mahapanchayat... Challenge given to terrorists?
play icon4:34
Announcement of mahapanchayat... Challenge given to terrorists?
Taal Thok ke: VHP said on Mahapanchyat – people with terrorist mindset attempted mass murder
play icon9:56
Taal Thok ke: VHP said on Mahapanchyat – people with terrorist mindset attempted mass murder
Terrorist conspiracy in Punjab! BSF found broken drone in search operation
play icon1:55
Terrorist conspiracy in Punjab! BSF found broken drone in search operation

Trending Videos

Kharge said at the Trust Conference in Chhattisgarh – Can't forget Chhatishgarh in my life
play icon2:1
Kharge said at the Trust Conference in Chhattisgarh – Can't forget Chhatishgarh in my life
Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire
play icon2:11
Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire
Announcement of mahapanchayat... Challenge given to terrorists?
play icon4:34
Announcement of mahapanchayat... Challenge given to terrorists?
Taal Thok ke: VHP said on Mahapanchyat – people with terrorist mindset attempted mass murder
play icon9:56
Taal Thok ke: VHP said on Mahapanchyat – people with terrorist mindset attempted mass murder
Terrorist conspiracy in Punjab! BSF found broken drone in search operation
play icon1:55
Terrorist conspiracy in Punjab! BSF found broken drone in search operation
drone in loc,India Pakistan border,heran mark 2 drone,Zee News,Breaking News,Drone,drohne,heron tp armed drone,ken heron drone,heron drone india,heron armed drone india,staaker drone,indian heron armed drones,ken heron new drone,indian israel heron drones,heron tp drone india,drone militer malaysia,heron drone vs predator,ken heron,10 heron tp armed drones for indian army,Drone Camera,main drone,tertangkap drone,drone tentera malaysia,