Strong earthquake tremors felt in Uttarkashi

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Uttarkashi Earthquake 2023: Earthquake tremors have occurred in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Tremor was felt at 8:35 am today. Intensity was measured at 3.0 on the Richter scale.
