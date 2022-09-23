NewsVideos

Stuck in Doomscrolling? Here's 5 quick ways to get over it | Zee English News

|Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 08:21 PM IST
You probably wake up to the sound of your phone and scroll through Instagram or Twitter before realizing you’ve been doing it for 30 minutes.

All Videos

PFI funding came from Gulf countries- Sources
4:23
PFI funding came from Gulf countries- Sources
Best-in-death overs options for Indian cricket team
Best-in-death overs options for Indian cricket team
Police arrests several in Ankita missing case
5:19
Police arrests several in Ankita missing case
Why 'violent politics' in the name of bandh?
12:59
Why 'violent politics' in the name of bandh?
Watch: Oops! Boris Johnson almost thanked Vladimir Putin...
Watch: Oops! Boris Johnson almost thanked Vladimir Putin...

Trending Videos

4:23
PFI funding came from Gulf countries- Sources
Best-in-death overs options for Indian cricket team
5:19
Police arrests several in Ankita missing case
12:59
Why 'violent politics' in the name of bandh?
Watch: Oops! Boris Johnson almost thanked Vladimir Putin...
India,