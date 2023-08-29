trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655127
Student killed for opposing molestation of sister, police arrested 5 accused

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
A class 10 student living in Pura Dattu village of Kheri police station area, 70 km from Prayagraj city, has been murdered. In school, he got into an argument with some of his students for molesting his sister. After which a fatal attack was made on him. in which the student died
