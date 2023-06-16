NewsVideos
Stunt Team Of Adipurush Praises The Movie, Calls It Visually Stunning

Jun 16, 2023
Om Raut, a Bollywood director, finally released the eagerly anticipated Magnum Opus Adipurush in theaters. In addition to Bollywood superstars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the movie also includes Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas. The movie reportedly includes top-notch VFX work and was produced on a sizable budget.

