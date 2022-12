Sudarsan Pattnaik creates G20 logo sand art as India officially takes over Presidency

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

International Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created the G20 logo sand art at Puri beach. He created the sand art at the International Sand Art Festival in Puri of Odisha on December 01. India, on December 01, kick-started its G20 presidency with the University Connect event which was held virtually and brought together students from 75 universities across the country.