Sudden fire in moving train, 3 coaches burnt to ashes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Fire broke out in three coaches of the Falaknuma Express running on the tracks in Telangana. This incident is being told between Bommaipalli and Pagdipalli railway station. As soon as the information was received, the train was stopped in a hurry
