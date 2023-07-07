trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632002
Suddenly the water level of the river increased, the farmer working in the field got stuck in the middle

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
In Bhimtal, a farmer suddenly got trapped between the two rivers, which put his life in danger. On information, teams of Police, NDRF and HDRF reached the spot and rescued the person.
