Sudhanshru Trivedi targets Sam Pitroda over his remark on Indians

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Sam Pitroda has given huge statement on Indians. He said, 'People of North East look like Chinese. People of South India look like Africans. Sudhanshu Trivedi has made a big attack on this statement of Sam Pitroda.

