Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Rahul Gandhi Live: Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Rahul Gandhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
In the midst of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Leh-Ladakh, BJP has made a direct attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In a press conference on Friday (25 August 2023), BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, 'We want to clarify their (Congress government) relationship with China and our relationship with China.'
