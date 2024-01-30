trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715675
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sudhanshu Trivedi counterattacks Mallikarjun Kharge's remark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Mallikarjun Kharge had made a huge remark on BJP regarding over upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Countering this, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi has held a press conference. During the press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi launched huge attack on Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Know what Sudhanshu Trivedi said...

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: London Subway Erupts in Violent Brawl as Passengers Scream 'Enough'
Play Icon0:37
VIRAL VIDEO: London Subway Erupts in Violent Brawl as Passengers Scream 'Enough'
Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Wax Figure to Be Unveiled by Madame Tussaud New York in Special Ceremony
Play Icon1:30
Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Wax Figure to Be Unveiled by Madame Tussaud New York in Special Ceremony
BJP Dominates Chandigarh Mayor Election with 16 Votes; Allegations of Malpractice Raised by AAP-Congress
Play Icon0:45
BJP Dominates Chandigarh Mayor Election with 16 Votes; Allegations of Malpractice Raised by AAP-Congress
VIRAL VIDEO: Bihar Man Enters Lion Enclosure, Witness How the Lion Reacts
Play Icon0:58
VIRAL VIDEO: Bihar Man Enters Lion Enclosure, Witness How the Lion Reacts
Fire at Hoisery Factory on Hazuri Road; Firefighters on Scene in Ludhiana
Play Icon0:50
Fire at Hoisery Factory on Hazuri Road; Firefighters on Scene in Ludhiana

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: London Subway Erupts in Violent Brawl as Passengers Scream 'Enough'
play icon0:37
VIRAL VIDEO: London Subway Erupts in Violent Brawl as Passengers Scream 'Enough'
Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Wax Figure to Be Unveiled by Madame Tussaud New York in Special Ceremony
play icon1:30
Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Wax Figure to Be Unveiled by Madame Tussaud New York in Special Ceremony
BJP Dominates Chandigarh Mayor Election with 16 Votes; Allegations of Malpractice Raised by AAP-Congress
play icon0:45
BJP Dominates Chandigarh Mayor Election with 16 Votes; Allegations of Malpractice Raised by AAP-Congress
VIRAL VIDEO: Bihar Man Enters Lion Enclosure, Witness How the Lion Reacts
play icon0:58
VIRAL VIDEO: Bihar Man Enters Lion Enclosure, Witness How the Lion Reacts
Fire at Hoisery Factory on Hazuri Road; Firefighters on Scene in Ludhiana
play icon0:50
Fire at Hoisery Factory on Hazuri Road; Firefighters on Scene in Ludhiana