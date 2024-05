videoDetails

Sudhanshu Trivedi raises questions over Arvind Kejriwal in Swati Maliwal Case

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

BJP is continuously attacking Aam Aadmi Party in Swati Maliwal Assault Case. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi held a press conference over the same and said that Kejriwal had claimed to have CCTV installed at every nook and corner of Delhi but now he is not giving CCTV footage of the CM residence. Further, BJP alleged that Swati Maliwal has been misbehaved.