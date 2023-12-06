trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695771
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Karni Sena chief killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead: Karni Sena National President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead. Miscreants killed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Tuesday. Gangster Rohit Godara has taken the responsibility of the murder and Rohit Godara is associated with the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Questions are being raised on Ashok Gehlot in the Gogamedi murder case.
