Sukhpal Khaira gets into heated argument with police during arrest

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Sukhpal Khaira Arrested: Taking major action in the Drug Smuggling Case, Punjab Police has arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Punjab Police raided Khaira's house in Chandigarh and arrested Khaira. During this, there was a fierce argument between the police and Khaira.
Sukhpal Khera makes big statement on Bhagwant Mann after arrest
play icon2:18
Sukhpal Khera makes big statement on Bhagwant Mann after arrest
Ashraf's brother-in-law arrested in Umesh Pal Murder Case
play icon5:19
Ashraf's brother-in-law arrested in Umesh Pal Murder Case
Raveena Tandon Raises Fashion Bar With Funky Airport Look
play icon0:45
Raveena Tandon Raises Fashion Bar With Funky Airport Look
Yaariyan 2: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri And Meezaan Jafri On Promotional Spree |
play icon0:57
Yaariyan 2: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri And Meezaan Jafri On Promotional Spree |
B-town ‘Macho Man’ Arbaaz Khan Rocks All-black Look In Mumbai
play icon0:44
B-town ‘Macho Man’ Arbaaz Khan Rocks All-black Look In Mumbai

