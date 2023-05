videoDetails

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu makes huge statement over Hanuman Chalisa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

There seems to be an increasing ruckus regarding the manifesto of the Congress in the Karnataka elections. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said, 'Hanuman Chalisa does not fill the stomach'