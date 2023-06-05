NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sumit's search continues even after 3 days of the accident, he was going to Chennai for a job

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: It has been 3 days since the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Even after this, the search for relatives continues. Meanwhile, the search is on for a person named Sumit who is still missing. Sumit was actually going to Chennai in search of a job.

All Videos

Rahul mentioned the difference between Mahatama Gandhi and Nathuram Godse
2:45
Rahul mentioned the difference between Mahatama Gandhi and Nathuram Godse
Rahul's furious attack on the Prime Minister from America, know the big things of the address
2:19
Rahul's furious attack on the Prime Minister from America, know the big things of the address
World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik gives message to
1:23
World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik gives message to "Beat Plastic Pollution" with his sand art
Sanjay Raut's attack on PM Modi, 'leave the bullet train, pay attention to those running'
1:43
Sanjay Raut's attack on PM Modi, 'leave the bullet train, pay attention to those running'
Balasore train accident to be probed by CBI, Ashwini Vaishnav recommends to Center
7:6
Balasore train accident to be probed by CBI, Ashwini Vaishnav recommends to Center

Trending Videos

2:45
Rahul mentioned the difference between Mahatama Gandhi and Nathuram Godse
2:19
Rahul's furious attack on the Prime Minister from America, know the big things of the address
1:23
World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik gives message to "Beat Plastic Pollution" with his sand art
1:43
Sanjay Raut's attack on PM Modi, 'leave the bullet train, pay attention to those running'
7:6
Balasore train accident to be probed by CBI, Ashwini Vaishnav recommends to Center
rahul gandhi on bjp rss,rahul gandhi latest news,Rahul Gandhi live,rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi in america speech,rahul gandhi latest speech in america,rahul gandhi on bjp,rahul gandhi on bjp office,rahul gandhi attacks rss,rahul on bjp,rahul america,rahul america song,rahul america visit,rahul america speech,rahul america news,Congress vs BJP,congress rahul gandhi live,america san francisco,Stanford University,stanford university rahul gandhi speech,