Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2765467
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sunita Williams sends Message from Space

|Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Sunita Williams Message from Space: Sunita Williams has given a message from space. Gave an update on the status of the spacecraft. Sunita said, 'I will definitely come back. Sunita Williams has been in space for a month. There was a problem in the spacecraft that brings us back. We have practiced a lot, so I think. I am confident that this spacecraft will definitely take us to Earth. There will be no problem in this. But as Butch said, we are working towards ensuring this'.

All Videos

Teachers suspended for playing game in UP's School
Play Icon01:11
Teachers suspended for playing game in UP's School
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon13:37
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about your day
Play Icon05:37
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about your day
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:32
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?
Play Icon05:02
DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?

Trending Videos

Teachers suspended for playing game in UP's School
play icon1:11
Teachers suspended for playing game in UP's School
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon13:37
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about your day
play icon5:37
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about your day
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:32
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?
play icon5:2
DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?