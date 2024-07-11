videoDetails

Sunita Williams sends Message from Space

Sunita Williams Message from Space: Sunita Williams has given a message from space. Gave an update on the status of the spacecraft. Sunita said, 'I will definitely come back. Sunita Williams has been in space for a month. There was a problem in the spacecraft that brings us back. We have practiced a lot, so I think. I am confident that this spacecraft will definitely take us to Earth. There will be no problem in this. But as Butch said, we are working towards ensuring this'.