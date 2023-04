videoDetails

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in IPL today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Today in IPL, the match will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals (SRH vs DC). SRH is ninth and DC is on 10th i.e. last position. Who will win and who will lose today?