NewsVideos

Supporters of EPS celebrate as Madras HC rules in favour him over leadership of AIDMK in Tamil Nadu

Supporters of AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) celebrated after the Madras High Court ruled in favour of him over the leadership of AIDMK. The supporters were seen distributed sweets outside the party office in Coimbatore. The Court upheld validity of party’s General Council meet of the AIDMK that existed on July 11. On July 11 Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected as interim general secretary of AIDMK.

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
Supporters of AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) celebrated after the Madras High Court ruled in favour of him over the leadership of AIDMK. The supporters were seen distributed sweets outside the party office in Coimbatore. The Court upheld validity of party’s General Council meet of the AIDMK that existed on July 11. On July 11 Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected as interim general secretary of AIDMK.

All Videos

Jyotiraditya Scindia says, Civil aviation & airports create growth centres across world
Jyotiraditya Scindia says, Civil aviation & airports create growth centres across world
Mohammad Rizwan on clash against India says, Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent
Mohammad Rizwan on clash against India says, Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent
Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony says, INS Vikrant will protect India’s trade through seas
Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony says, INS Vikrant will protect India’s trade through seas
PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: India clash with Pakistan again on Sunday
12:16
PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: India clash with Pakistan again on Sunday
Delhi Police arrest three persons from Rajasthan in Paharganj robbery
Delhi Police arrest three persons from Rajasthan in Paharganj robbery

Trending Videos

Jyotiraditya Scindia says, Civil aviation & airports create growth centres across world
Mohammad Rizwan on clash against India says, Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent
Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony says, INS Vikrant will protect India’s trade through seas
12:16
PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: India clash with Pakistan again on Sunday
Delhi Police arrest three persons from Rajasthan in Paharganj robbery