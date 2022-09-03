Supporters of EPS celebrate as Madras HC rules in favour him over leadership of AIDMK in Tamil Nadu

Supporters of AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) celebrated after the Madras High Court ruled in favour of him over the leadership of AIDMK. The supporters were seen distributed sweets outside the party office in Coimbatore. The Court upheld validity of party’s General Council meet of the AIDMK that existed on July 11. On July 11 Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected as interim general secretary of AIDMK.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

