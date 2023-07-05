trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631095
Supporters of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar meet him at his residence in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called a meeting in Mumbai on July 05. Supporters of Ajit Pawar met him at his Devgiri Bungalow ahead of the meeting. NCP on July 03 disqualified nine MLAs including Ajit Pawar, who were sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government on July 02, for indulging in anti-party activities.
