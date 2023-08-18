trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650326
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supportive wire of Ram Jhula Bridge breaks in Rishikesh over swollen Ganga

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
The movement of two-wheeler vehicles was stopped on the Ram Jhula Bridge in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh city after the supportive wire breaks due to a spate of River Ganga due to heavy rainfall in the last few days.

All Videos

Russia enhances efficiency of perovskite-based solar batteries
play icon1:50
Russia enhances efficiency of perovskite-based solar batteries
“There was a sudden loud noise…” lone survivor of ‘Shiv Mandir’ collapse recounts horror
play icon3:47
“There was a sudden loud noise…” lone survivor of ‘Shiv Mandir’ collapse recounts horror
NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon1:28
NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir
IAF brings out choppers to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of HP
play icon1:27
IAF brings out choppers to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of HP
Indian Navy performs maiden test drop of Made-in-India SAR Kit
play icon1:29
Indian Navy performs maiden test drop of Made-in-India SAR Kit

Trending Videos

Russia enhances efficiency of perovskite-based solar batteries
play icon1:50
Russia enhances efficiency of perovskite-based solar batteries
“There was a sudden loud noise…” lone survivor of ‘Shiv Mandir’ collapse recounts horror
play icon3:47
“There was a sudden loud noise…” lone survivor of ‘Shiv Mandir’ collapse recounts horror
NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon1:28
NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir
IAF brings out choppers to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of HP
play icon1:27
IAF brings out choppers to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of HP
Indian Navy performs maiden test drop of Made-in-India SAR Kit
play icon1:29
Indian Navy performs maiden test drop of Made-in-India SAR Kit