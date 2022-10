Supreme Court bans ‘unscientific’ two-finger test on rape survivors

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

The Supreme Court banned the two-finger test on rape survivors today. This is the second time the top court has spoken against the practice. The SC bench said the test re-victimises and re-traumatises the women. Moreover, it is based on the assumption that a sexually active woman can’t be raped.