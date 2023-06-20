NewsVideos
Supreme Court makes huge remark on West Bengal Panchayat Elections

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Violence has been seen in many areas before the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. In view of this, a hearing is being held in the Supreme Court today regarding the deployment of the central force. The Supreme Court made strict remarks during the hearing and said, 'Election violence does not have a license'.

