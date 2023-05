videoDetails

Supreme Court of Pakistan orders to present Imran Khan in one hour

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

After the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, there is an uproar in the whole country. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has raised questions on the arrest of Imran Khan. The Supreme Court has ordered to present Imran Khan within an hour.