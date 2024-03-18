NewsVideos
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: 'SBI, Provide information about bond number', says SC

Mar 18, 2024
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: Supreme Court asked SBI to share all information on electoral bonds. The court has said in a strict tone during the hearing that the SBI Chairman will have to share all the information by 5 pm on March 21. For this, an affidavit will also have to be filed. Along with this, the Supreme Court has said that as soon as the EC receives the information from SBI, it should upload it on its website.

