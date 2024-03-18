NewsVideos
Supreme Court rejects AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Satyendar Jain Bail Update: AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who was in jail for a long time in a money laundering case, has got a big shock today. The Supreme Court has rejected all his petitions. After the petition was rejected by the court, the former minister of Aam Aadmi Party will have to go to jail today itself.

