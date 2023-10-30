trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681947
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supreme Court rejects Manish Sisodia Bail Plea

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Manish Sisodia Bail Rejected: The decision has come on the bail plea of ​​Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The Supreme Court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Manish Sisodia. Let us tell you that Manish Sisodia had resigned from the post of Deputy CM of Delhi on March 1.
Follow Us

All Videos

Punit Goenka gets big relief from SEBI
Play Icon1:49
Punit Goenka gets big relief from SEBI
Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before court in FEMA Case
Play Icon2:41
Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before court in FEMA Case
S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India
Play Icon5:43
S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India
Prime Minister on two-day visit to Gujarat
Play Icon3:22
Prime Minister on two-day visit to Gujarat
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
Play Icon2:54
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration

Trending Videos

Punit Goenka gets big relief from SEBI
play icon1:49
Punit Goenka gets big relief from SEBI
Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before court in FEMA Case
play icon2:41
Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before court in FEMA Case
S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India
play icon5:43
S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India
Prime Minister on two-day visit to Gujarat
play icon3:22
Prime Minister on two-day visit to Gujarat
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
play icon2:54
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia bail rejected,Manish Sisodia Bail,breakingnews,Manish Sisodia Breaking News,Supreme Court of India,supreme court on manish sisodia,Aam Aadmi Party,Kejriwal,manishsisodiacase,Zee News,delhi liquor policy case,Deputy CM of Delhi,bail plea of ​​Manish Sisodia,supreme court rejected manish sisodia bail,Breaking News,manish sisodia news,manish sisodia bail update,manish sisodia case live update,manish sisodia case updates,