videoDetails

Supreme Court rejects PIL requesting menstruation pain leave for working and student women

| Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

Supreme Court rejects PIL requesting menstruation pain leave for working and student women The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leave for female students and working women at their respective workplaces, observing that the issue falls under the policy domain of the government, A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud disposed of the petition and granted liberty to the PIL petitioner to approach the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development with a representation seeking a policy decision on the issue.