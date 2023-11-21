trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690693
Supreme Court reprimands RRTS Project

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Supreme Court has strongly reprimanded the RRTS project. As per latest reports, Supreme Court has expressed displeasure with the fund transfer and has given one week's time for the fund transfer.
