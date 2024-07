videoDetails

Supreme Court resumes hearing on NEET UG 2024

Sonam | Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

The hearing in the NEET paper leak case is going on in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the CJI said that the NTA itself has admitted that the paper has been leaked. In response, the Solicitor General told the court that the results of those candidates in Patna who tried to take advantage unfairly have been withheld. During the hearing, the students' lawyer claimed that the paper was leaked on Telegram on May 4 in Bihar.