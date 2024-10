videoDetails

Supreme Court takes big action in Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

Taking strong action regarding adulteration of laddus in Tirupati, the Supreme Court has formed SIT. Two CBI officers are included in this SIT. This SIT will have two state police officers and one FSAI officer.