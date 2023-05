videoDetails

Supreme Court takes decision on floor test, raises questions on Governor Koshiyari

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

The Supreme Court said that Uddhav Thackeray should have faced the floor test in the assembly. If Uddhav Thackeray had not resigned, the government could have been restored. Supreme also questioned the floor test