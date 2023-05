videoDetails

Supreme Court to announce verdict on Eknath Shinde and 16 MLAs in a while

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Today is a big day for the Maharashtra government. Due to the Shiv Sena controversy, an important decision is to come today regarding the petition of Uddhav Thackeray. In a short while, the Supreme Court will give its verdict on 16 MLAs including CM Eknath Shinde.