trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685210
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supreme Court to hold hearing on Fire Cracker Ban

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Less than a week is left for Diwali, meanwhile Supreme Court is going to hold hearing over the ban on firecrackers. The hearings was held in September earlier regarding the same when green fire crackers were not permitted. As per latest reports, SC is going to hear the matter again today.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel releases another video that shows IDF entering Gaza
Play Icon5:45
Israel releases another video that shows IDF entering Gaza
PM Modi tweets amidst Assembly Election Voting
Play Icon5:53
PM Modi tweets amidst Assembly Election Voting
Voting for the first phase to begun soon in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram today
Play Icon2:51
Voting for the first phase to begun soon in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram today
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon0:50
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today
Play Icon6:32
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today

Trending Videos

Israel releases another video that shows IDF entering Gaza
play icon5:45
Israel releases another video that shows IDF entering Gaza
PM Modi tweets amidst Assembly Election Voting
play icon5:53
PM Modi tweets amidst Assembly Election Voting
Voting for the first phase to begun soon in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram today
play icon2:51
Voting for the first phase to begun soon in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram today
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh
play icon0:50
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today
play icon6:32
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today
sc on fire crackers ban,ban on crackers,Ban on firecrackers,firecrackers ban,ban on crackers in delhi,Firecracker ban,Fire crackers,cracker ban,diwali cracker ban,Crackers Ban,firecrackers ban in delhi,crackers ban in delhi,ban on fire crackers,Delhi firecracker ban,Fire cracker ban,Ban on firecrackers in Delhi,SC ban on crackers,sc ban on firecrackers,supreme court on crackers ban,delhi crackers ban,cracker ban in delhi ncr,crackers,ban on firecracker,