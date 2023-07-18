trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636951
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case on 21st July

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Rahul Gandhi defamation case on July 21. This hearing will be done in the Modi surname case of 2019.
