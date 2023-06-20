NewsVideos
Supreme Court to hold hearing over deployment of central force during Panchayat Elections

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Supreme Court will hear today the petition of the State Election Commission challenging the order of deployment of central forces in West Bengal. Panchayat elections are on July 8 in West Bengal, but before this, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary had filed a petition regarding the deployment of central force, which will be heard in the Supreme Court today in view of the violence in many areas.

