trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649713
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supriya Sule makes big statement on speculation of BJP's offer

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Maharashtra Politics: There is a stir in the politics of Maharashtra. Especially the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance is in tension. MVA conflict There is a stir in the MVA. The reason for the uproar is the confusion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Ever since Ajit Pawar, along with big leaders, has parted ways with Sharad Pawar, since then many such news are coming out which has created confusion in the MVA. First of all, even after separating from NCP, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and many big leaders of the party are continuously meeting Sharad Pawar. In such a situation, it is being said that BJP has given some offer to Sharad Pawar. After which the Congress has said that the confusion should be removed.

All Videos

Bittu Bajrangi appears in Faridabad Court in Nuh Violence Case
play icon1:50
Bittu Bajrangi appears in Faridabad Court in Nuh Violence Case
ICC World Cup Trophy brought to Taj Mahal for photo shoot
play icon13:45
ICC World Cup Trophy brought to Taj Mahal for photo shoot
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu makes big remark on Himachal Floods
play icon1:53
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu makes big remark on Himachal Floods
Heavy devastation due to floods and rains in Himachal Pradesh
play icon6:8
Heavy devastation due to floods and rains in Himachal Pradesh
PM Modi And NDA Leaders Visit 'Sadaiv Atal' Memorial To Pay Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee
play icon4:37
PM Modi And NDA Leaders Visit 'Sadaiv Atal' Memorial To Pay Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee

Trending Videos

Bittu Bajrangi appears in Faridabad Court in Nuh Violence Case
play icon1:50
Bittu Bajrangi appears in Faridabad Court in Nuh Violence Case
ICC World Cup Trophy brought to Taj Mahal for photo shoot
play icon13:45
ICC World Cup Trophy brought to Taj Mahal for photo shoot
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu makes big remark on Himachal Floods
play icon1:53
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu makes big remark on Himachal Floods
Heavy devastation due to floods and rains in Himachal Pradesh
play icon6:8
Heavy devastation due to floods and rains in Himachal Pradesh
PM Modi And NDA Leaders Visit 'Sadaiv Atal' Memorial To Pay Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee
play icon4:37
PM Modi And NDA Leaders Visit 'Sadaiv Atal' Memorial To Pay Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee
Maharashtra politics,maharashtra politics news,maharashtra politics latest news,Supriya Sule,supriya sule latest speech,supriya sule maharashtra,maharashtra politics supriya sule,supriya sule speech,supriya sule interview,supriya sule latest news,supriya sule on bjp,ncp mp supriya sule,supriya sule news,supriya sule live,supriya sule on ajit pawar,supriya sule in parliament,supriya sule family,supriya sule bhashan,Supriya Sule video,Supriya Sule NCP,BJP,