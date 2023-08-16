videoDetails

Supriya Sule makes big statement on speculation of BJP's offer

| Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Maharashtra Politics: There is a stir in the politics of Maharashtra. Especially the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance is in tension. MVA conflict There is a stir in the MVA. The reason for the uproar is the confusion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Ever since Ajit Pawar, along with big leaders, has parted ways with Sharad Pawar, since then many such news are coming out which has created confusion in the MVA. First of all, even after separating from NCP, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and many big leaders of the party are continuously meeting Sharad Pawar. In such a situation, it is being said that BJP has given some offer to Sharad Pawar. After which the Congress has said that the confusion should be removed.