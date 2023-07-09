trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632971
Surat Artists And School Students Create Rangoli Of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3

Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
School students and artists from Gujarat’s Surat made rangoli of Chandrayaan-3 on July 9 in order to depict the nation’s third lunar mission.
