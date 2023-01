videoDetails

Surprise gift for CoD: Mordern Warfare 2 gamers, Infinity ward introduces Hardcore mode

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

The fan favourite Hardcore mode from Call of Duty (CoD): Modern Warfare 2019 is coming back in season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. Originally, the game mode was introduced back in 2022 called Tier 1 in Modern Warfare.