videoDetails

Surrender application of Atiq Ahmed's sister Ayesha Noori in Umesh Pal murder case to be heard today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

Hearing will be today on the surrender petition of Ayesha Noori, accused in Umesh Pal murder case and sister of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. This hearing will be done in CJM court. Watch 100 big news of the day in this report.