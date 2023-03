videoDetails

Sushil Kumar Modi attends BJP Bihar Minorities Committee meeting in Patna

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi along with BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui, attended the state party Minorities Committee meeting in Bihar’s Patna on March 19. The meeting was held at the state BJP Office. Many BJP workers attended the meeting. Sushil Kumar Modi also addressed the party workers at the meeting.