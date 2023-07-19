trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637310
SUSHIL MODI BREAKING: Sushil Modi taunts on the unity of the opposition - Nitish thought that he would become the convenor

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
SUSHIL MODI BREAKING: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi has taunted the unity of the opposition, Sushil Modi said that Nitish had thought that he would become the coordinator of the opposition or the face of the opposition, but if this did not happen, he left. He had come by charter plane, and he could have left even after 2 hours.
