Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Amid Political crisis in Bihar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to return to BJP. In this regard, BJP Sushil Modi has made a huge statement. Know in this report what Sushil Modi said about Nitish Kumar.

