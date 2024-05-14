Advertisement
Sushil Modi's last rites to be held today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 14, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Former Deputy CM of Bihar and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away last night. Sushil Modi, suffering from throat cancer, will be cremated today in Patna. Sushil Modi breathed his last at AIIMS hospital.

