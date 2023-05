videoDetails

Suspense remains on the CM of Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Karnataka CM Race: After the bumper victory in Karnataka, the Congress is yet to decide who will be the next Chief Minister of the state? Both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are stuck in Delhi. The team of Congress observers has submitted its report to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.