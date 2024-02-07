trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718716
Suspicious boat reached Mumbai's Gateway of India from Kuwait

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Three suspects were arrested late Tuesday evening on the same route by which the terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack had come to India. All three reached India in a small boat from Kuwait. Police have seized the boat. Interrogation of the three suspected accused is going on. It is being told that all three persons are Indians.

