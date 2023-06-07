NewsVideos
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims

Jun 07, 2023
Odisha Coromandel Express Accident: Suvendu Adhikari has made serious allegations against Mamata Banerjee regarding the Coromandel train accident in Balasore, Odisha. In fact, on Tuesday, Mamta Banerjee met the victims of the Balasore train accident. Commenting on this, Suvendu Adhikari surrounded Mamta and said, 'She has called the injured to Kolkata'. In this report of Zee News, watch 80 big news of the day in a flash.

